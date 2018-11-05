Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) Shares Bought by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,167,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,354 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 4.01% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 14,392 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC grew its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $103,000. 64.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of PIRS opened at $4.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.94. Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.75.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.81% and a negative net margin of 22.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher P. Kiritsy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.11 per share, with a total value of $25,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

PIRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. HC Wainwright set a $12.00 target price on Pieris Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. It develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PIRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.