Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday.

PDM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. TheStreet downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.87 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.69 and a 12 month high of $20.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 6,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Titus Wealth Management acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. 87.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties in select sub-markets located primarily within eight major U.S. office markets. Its geographically-diversified, almost $5 billion portfolio is currently comprised of approximately 17 million square feet.

