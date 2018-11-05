PHX Energy Services (PHX) Upgraded at GMP Securities

GMP Securities upgraded shares of PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning. They currently have C$5.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$3.50.

Shares of TSE:PHX opened at C$3.01 on Thursday. PHX Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of C$1.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.31.

In related news, insider Energy Services Corp Phx purchased 36,900 shares of PHX Energy Services stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.91 per share, with a total value of C$107,379.00.

PHX Energy Services Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas producing companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, and Russia. The company offers Velocity Real-Time, E-360 measurement while drilling (MWD), P-360 positive pulse MWD, 360 resistivity while drilling, and 360 clear vision MWD systems, as well as performance drilling motor rental services.

