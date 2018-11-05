Pfizer Inc. (PFE) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 685,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,301 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $24,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $102,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 55,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,976,484 shares in the company, valued at $395,576,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laurie J. Olson sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $418,774.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,979,552. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Independent Research set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.95.

PFE stock opened at $42.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.20 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 44.63% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.32%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). The IH segment focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines and vaccines, and consumer healthcare products in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases, as well as consumer healthcare, such as over-the-counter brands comprising dietary supplements, pain management, gastrointestinal, and respiratory and personal care.

