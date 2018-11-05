Pfenex (PFNX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million.

Pfenex stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Pfenex has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $8.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Pfenex in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Phillip M. Schneider acquired 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $54,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Evert B. Schimmelpennink acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.04 per share, with a total value of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $129,540 in the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pfenex stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) by 142.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.22% of Pfenex worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Pfenex Company Profile

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that are in Phase I study.

