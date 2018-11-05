Pettee Investors Inc. Purchases New Position in Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Pettee Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Verisign by 1,283.3% during the second quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Verisign by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Verisign during the third quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Verisign during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Verisign from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Verisign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Verisign in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Verisign from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.40.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $165.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 0.98. Verisign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $176.76.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $305.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 41.82% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet security worldwide. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names. Its registry services allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities.

