Pettee Investors Inc. Has $745,000 Stake in Express Scripts Holding Co (ESRX)

Pettee Investors Inc. reduced its position in Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Express Scripts were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRX. Bank of Stockton lifted its position in Express Scripts by 5.2% during the third quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 11,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Busey Trust CO lifted its position in Express Scripts by 0.5% during the third quarter. Busey Trust CO now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,874,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Express Scripts by 11.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in Express Scripts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Express Scripts by 1.1% during the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Express Scripts alerts:

Shares of ESRX opened at $96.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Express Scripts Holding Co has a fifty-two week low of $59.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.98.

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.01. Express Scripts had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company had revenue of $25.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Express Scripts Holding Co will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Houston sold 12,898 shares of Express Scripts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,096,330.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,427,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Express Scripts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Express Scripts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Express Scripts from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Express Scripts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.73.

About Express Scripts

Express Scripts Holding Company operates as a pharmacy benefit management (PBM) company in the United States and Canada. The company's PBM segment offers clinical solutions; and specialized pharmacy care, home delivery and specialty pharmacy, retail network pharmacy administration, benefit design consultation, drug utilization review, drug formulary management, public exchange, administration of group purchasing organization, and digital consumer health and drug information services.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ:ESRX).

Receive News & Ratings for Express Scripts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express Scripts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.