Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) versus Its Rivals Financial Contrast

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE: PVL) is one of 172 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Permianville Royalty Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get Permianville Royalty Trust alerts:

Permianville Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permianville Royalty Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.80, suggesting that their average stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

32.6% of Permianville Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Permianville Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Permianville Royalty Trust pays out 6.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.5% and pay out 78.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Permianville Royalty Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Permianville Royalty Trust $37.59 million $44.74 million 1.97 Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors $9.78 billion $448.16 million 23.87

Permianville Royalty Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Permianville Royalty Trust. Permianville Royalty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Permianville Royalty Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Permianville Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors 1785 7587 11220 377 2.49

As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 30.01%. Given Permianville Royalty Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Permianville Royalty Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Permianville Royalty Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Permianville Royalty Trust 98.57% 49.87% 49.87% Permianville Royalty Trust Competitors 3.41% 1.37% 5.01%

Summary

Permianville Royalty Trust competitors beat Permianville Royalty Trust on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Permianville Royalty Trust

Permianville Royalty Trust operates a statutory trust. It owns a net profits interest representing the right to receive an 80% of the net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from properties located in the states of Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC. The company was formerly known as Enduro Royalty Trust and changed its name to Permianville Royalty Trust in September 2018. Permianville Royalty Trust was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.