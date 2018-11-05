Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (CMCSA)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 95,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 138,879 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 133,948 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 44,208 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Cox Capital Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $1,007,000. BBT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $5,906,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 68,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 1,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $38,887.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,476 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,387.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur R. Block sold 6,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $228,775.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,648,369.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $37.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $174.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $30.43 and a 12-month high of $44.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 15.79%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, and Theme Parks segments. The Cable Communications segment offers video, high-speed Internet, and voice, as well as security and automation services to residential and business customers under the XFINITY brand.

