Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (PEI) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday.

PEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Barclays restated a sell rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.67.

PEI traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.94. 21,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,021. The company has a market cap of $616.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. has a 52 week low of $8.57 and a 52 week high of $12.52.

Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. (NYSE:PEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.12 million. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. had a negative return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 6.91%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.’s payout ratio is 50.30%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,418,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,484,000 after purchasing an additional 622,763 shares in the last quarter. Presima Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 12.5% in the third quarter. Presima Inc. now owns 2,819,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,674,000 after purchasing an additional 314,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,936,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,314,000 after purchasing an additional 102,048 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 1.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,267,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,934,000 after purchasing an additional 19,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pennsylvania R.E.I.T. by 5.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,217,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 61,299 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pennsylvania R.E.I.T.

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. REIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

