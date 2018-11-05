Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Sells 96,307 Shares of Mosaic Co (MOS)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL decreased its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 409,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,307 shares during the period. Mosaic comprises approximately 2.5% of Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL owned 0.11% of Mosaic worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Mosaic by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,831,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,080,426 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Mosaic by 4,666.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,644,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364,214 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,680,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $187,374,000 after acquiring an additional 527,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Mosaic by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,869,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,581,000 after acquiring an additional 58,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $127,458,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Bank of America raised Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mosaic from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Mosaic news, Director Luciano Siani Pires purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.68 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $59,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MOS stock opened at $31.91 on Monday. Mosaic Co has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The company has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

