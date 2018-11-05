Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for RHI Magnesita (RHIM)

RHI Magnesita (LON:RHIM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RHI Magnesita in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 6,170 ($80.62) price target on the stock.

Get RHI Magnesita alerts:

LON RHIM opened at GBX 4,050 ($52.92) on Monday. RHI Magnesita has a 52-week low of GBX 2,198.56 ($28.73) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,627 ($60.46).

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel, Industrial, and Raw Materials segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for RHI Magnesita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RHI Magnesita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.