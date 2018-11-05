Paylocity (PCTY) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from $91.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PCTY. Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 13th. BidaskClub cut Paylocity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on Paylocity in a report on Monday, August 20th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Paylocity from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Paylocity to $79.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.36.

Shares of PCTY traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.41. 92,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,692. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 198.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $41.15 and a 12 month high of $88.47.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.37 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Paylocity news, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 386 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $25,726.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 86,331 shares in the company, valued at $5,753,961.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward W. Gaty sold 7,614 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $600,744.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,972,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,002,124 shares of company stock worth $65,904,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $288,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $853,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $6,510,000. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.17% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process.

