Patrick Industries (PATK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PATK. ValuEngine lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Sidoti lowered their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $46.97 on Thursday. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $39.66 and a 1-year high of $72.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $575.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.23 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total value of $256,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,912,023. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Scott Welch acquired 3,080 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $134,534.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,190,037.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PATK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,267,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $185,783,000 after buying an additional 203,590 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 610,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,679,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 531,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after buying an additional 118,734 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 367,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,906,000 after buying an additional 68,447 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1,811.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 326,578 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,566,000 after buying an additional 309,490 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

