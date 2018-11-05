Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.90 million.

Pason Systems stock opened at C$19.54 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.05 and a 52 week high of C$22.10.

PSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. GMP Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$22.00 to C$24.50 in a research note on Friday, August 10th. CIBC dropped their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price target on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.

