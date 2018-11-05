Pason Systems (PSI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.17 per share for the quarter.
Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$68.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$63.90 million.
Pason Systems stock opened at C$19.54 on Monday. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$16.05 and a 52 week high of C$22.10.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc provides instrumentation data management systems for drilling rigs worldwide. The company offers Electronic AutoDriller, which maximizes the rate of penetration by monitoring multiple drilling parameters; Electronic Choke Actuator that provides a means of remotely controlling the choke valve; and Electronic Drilling Recorder.
