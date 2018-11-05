Partnervest Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (T)

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,748 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,937 shares during the period. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 309,646 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in AT&T by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,197,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,891,000 after purchasing an additional 531,625 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in AT&T by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,832,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,283,599 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Odonnell Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,683,000. 64.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $30.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $187.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.85 and a 52 week high of $39.33.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $45.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.73 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 20.40%. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 65.57%.

In other AT&T news, Director Michael B. Mccallister bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.14 per share, with a total value of $116,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,499.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Piazza Samuel A. Jr. Di bought 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.48 per share, with a total value of $249,771.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,020,034.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.95.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

