Pareteum (TEUM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 7th. Analysts expect Pareteum to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.63 million.

NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM opened at $2.15 on Monday. Pareteum has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $3.59.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Pareteum in a research note on Monday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Pareteum Company Profile

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

