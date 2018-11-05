Paratek Pharmaceuticals (PRTK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.85) per share for the quarter.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.02). Paratek Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,961.41% and a negative return on equity of 106.39%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.10 million. On average, analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PRTK opened at $7.49 on Monday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $22.80. The company has a market capitalization of $237.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

PRTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim set a $26.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Wedbush set a $20.00 target price on Paratek Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

In related news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 16,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $160,193.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 213,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,096,373.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Adam Woodrow sold 8,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total value of $85,925.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,844.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,446 shares of company stock worth $559,369. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PRTK) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,044 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,980 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.41% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics based upon tetracycline chemistry in the United States. Its lead product candidates include omadacycline, an intravenous and oral antibiotic for use as a monotherapy antibiotic for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, urinary tract infections, and other community-acquired bacterial infections; and Sarecycline, a tetracycline-derived compound designed for use in the treatment of acne and rosacea.

