Paramount Group (PGRE) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-0.95 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.94.

Several research firms have weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paramount Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paramount Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Paramount Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.70.

PGRE opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.68. Paramount Group has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, DC and San Francisco.

