Paddy Power Betfair’s (PPB) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their hold rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) in a research report released on Friday. They currently have a GBX 6,470 ($84.54) price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PPB. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating on shares of Paddy Power Betfair in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup downgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Paddy Power Betfair to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 7,130 ($93.17) to GBX 6,950 ($90.81) in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Paddy Power Betfair to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,500 ($84.93) to GBX 6,600 ($86.24) in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,901 ($90.17).

Shares of PPB stock traded down GBX 95 ($1.24) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 6,940 ($90.68). 252,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,747. Paddy Power Betfair has a 1-year low of GBX 6,572.50 ($85.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,967 ($117.17).

In related news, insider Peter Jackson acquired 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,168 ($93.66) per share, with a total value of £66,662.40 ($87,106.23).

Paddy Power Betfair Company Profile

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the Unites States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer to peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

