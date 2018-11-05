Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) PT Raised to $46.00

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price increased by Mizuho to $46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 8.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $49.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Wedbush set a $85.00 price target on Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.72.

PCRX opened at $50.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 1.68. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.95 and a 1 year high of $55.00.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.87 million. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 2.74% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. Pacira Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $1,564,493.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,667 shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total value of $74,148.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,883.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,502 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,864 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 188,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 155,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after purchasing an additional 20,606 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

