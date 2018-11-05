Pacira Pharmaceuticals (PCRX) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho restated their hold rating on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) in a research note published on Thursday morning. They currently have a $43.00 target price on the stock.

“We valued Pacira based on an equally weighted blend of discounted cash flow analysis and sum-of-the-parts valuation. This analysis generates our $43 price target, supporting our Neutral rating.”,” Mizuho’s analyst commented.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pacira Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pacira Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.72.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $50.44 on Thursday. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.95 and a twelve month high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 7.83 and a current ratio of 8.66. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.40. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pacira Pharmaceuticals will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $50,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $581,731.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Stack sold 33,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $1,564,493.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,502 shares of company stock worth $1,913,864. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $326,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $4,602,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 17.6% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 71,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after buying an additional 10,734 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $2,870,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Pacira Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 380,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,687,000 after buying an additional 66,925 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacira Pharmaceuticals

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology.

