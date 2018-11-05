Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Pacific Ethanol, Inc. is currently in the business of marketing ethanol in the Western United States through Kinergy Marketing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and the largest West Coast-based marketer of renewable fuels. The Company intends, in the near future, to construct an ethanol production facility at its Madera County, California, site. “

PEIX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright set a $14.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. B. Riley set a $7.00 target price on Pacific Ethanol and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pacific Ethanol from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

PEIX opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Pacific Ethanol has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $5.09.

Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $370.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.30 million. Pacific Ethanol had a negative net margin of 2.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.23%. Equities analysts predict that Pacific Ethanol will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEIX. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Candlewood Investment Group LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candlewood Investment Group LP now owns 1,680,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 501,296 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pacific Ethanol by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,344,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 274,844 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Ethanol in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $547,000. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Ethanol Company Profile

Pacific Ethanol, Inc produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties.

