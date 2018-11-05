Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (PTMC) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,286 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTMC. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 27.9% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $5,033,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 11.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,923,000 after buying an additional 115,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:PTMC opened at $31.04 on Monday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.10 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86.

