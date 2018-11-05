Owens-Illinois Inc (OI) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,630 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Owens-Illinois were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC raised its position in Owens-Illinois by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 12,384 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Owens-Illinois by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OI opened at $17.62 on Monday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a one year low of $15.67 and a one year high of $24.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America set a $22.00 target price on Owens-Illinois and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Owens-Illinois from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Owens-Illinois has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.21.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

