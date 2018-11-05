Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.36.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Sunday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st.

Shares of OSK opened at $64.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $100.26.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 16th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

In other news, VP David M. Sagehorn sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total value of $3,393,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 179,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,503,913.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter worth $125,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at $199,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at $218,000. 89.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

