ORIX Corp USA Purchases 524,721 Shares of Houlihan Lokey Inc (HLI)

ORIX Corp USA lifted its stake in Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) by 617.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 609,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 524,721 shares during the quarter. Houlihan Lokey comprises about 100.0% of ORIX Corp USA’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. ORIX Corp USA owned 0.92% of Houlihan Lokey worth $27,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $216,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $233,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $246,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $249,000. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth $294,000. 51.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.86.

In related news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 110,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $5,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 281,967 shares of company stock worth $13,575,411 in the last quarter. Insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.64. Houlihan Lokey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $274.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.68 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 20.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey Inc will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.19%.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

See Also: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.