Oppenheimer Reiterates $100.00 Price Target for Insulet (PODD)

Oppenheimer set a $100.00 price target on Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insulet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.20.

Shares of PODD traded down $2.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.68. 309,221 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 701,313. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.54. Insulet has a 52-week low of $63.05 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.67.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.82 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 5,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $434,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Aiman Abdel-Malek sold 602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $52,133.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,809 shares of company stock worth $704,659 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,610 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,618 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Insulet by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,063 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Insulet by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 20,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company offers Omnipod Insulin Management System (Omnipod System), which consists of an easy-to-use continuous insulin delivery system; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device.

