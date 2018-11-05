Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 5,916 Shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (IFV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL in the second quarter worth $212,000. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the second quarter valued at $368,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 13.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 22,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL during the second quarter valued at $756,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL by 15.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 83,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 11,079 shares during the last quarter.

Get 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL alerts:

IFV stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL has a fifty-two week low of $18.72 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL (BMV:IFV).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Tr EXCHANGE/DORSEY WRIGHT INTL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.