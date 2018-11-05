Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALXN. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $102,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 145.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Berson & Corrado Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $205,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

ALXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 16th. BidaskClub raised Alexion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $156.00 target price on Alexion Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.29.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $122.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.99. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.10 and a 1 year high of $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), a genetic disease; and generalized myasthenia gravis, a debilitating, complement-mediated neuromuscular disease.

