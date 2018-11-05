Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (USMV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,247 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 62,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 84.4% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 277,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,807,000 after acquiring an additional 126,863 shares in the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $569,000. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at about $204,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV stock opened at $54.80 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.