Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in SL Green Realty Corp (SLG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $143,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $166,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at $218,000.

SLG stock opened at $91.40 on Monday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 1-year low of $89.46 and a 1-year high of $106.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.05.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.66). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $250.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a $0.8125 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other news, CFO Matthew J. Diliberto sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.27, for a total value of $3,229,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,234 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Levy sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total value of $103,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,535,780.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,967 shares of company stock valued at $10,545,372 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. ValuEngine cut SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. TheStreet upgraded SL Green Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “$100.62” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.36.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2018, SL Green held interests in 106 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

