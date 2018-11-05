Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,516 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 3,261 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,040,844 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,628,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,435 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,398,246 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $263,058,000 after purchasing an additional 149,934 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,060,836 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 49,960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,321,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $179,720,000 after purchasing an additional 135,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,160,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $167,236,000 after purchasing an additional 61,116 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WDC shares. Cowen lowered Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 21st. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, September 17th. Longbow Research set a $100.00 target price on Western Digital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Western Digital to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.25.

WDC opened at $47.74 on Monday. Western Digital Corp has a one year low of $40.58 and a one year high of $106.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook PCs, security surveillance systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, IoT, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and iNAND embedded flash products, such as multi-chip package solutions.

