Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (HPP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties Inc (NYSE:HPP) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HPP. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 133.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 368,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,047,000 after purchasing an additional 210,651 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 241.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 271.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 43,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 31,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 55,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 27,969 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE HPP opened at $29.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $36.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $180.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.92 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 20,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $665,881.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.97 per share, for a total transaction of $197,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties is a vertically integrated real estate Company focused on acquiring, repositioning, developing and operating high-quality office and state-of-the-art studio properties in select West Coast markets. Hudson Pacific invests across the risk-return spectrum, favoring opportunities where it can employ leasing, capital investment and management expertise to create value.

