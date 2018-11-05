Open Text’s (OTEX) Buy Rating Reiterated at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their buy rating on shares of Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) in a research report report published on Thursday. They currently have a $40.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

OTEX has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Industrial Alliance Securities upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Open Text from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.20.

NASDAQ OTEX opened at $33.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 0.46. Open Text has a twelve month low of $31.98 and a twelve month high of $40.31.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $667.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.53 million. Open Text had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1518 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is 67.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. grew its position in Open Text by 128.5% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 6,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Open Text by 36.8% in the third quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Open Text by 0.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 428,035 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in Open Text by 4.7% in the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 166,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,334,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Open Text by 18.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,658,380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $101,125,000 after purchasing an additional 410,155 shares in the last quarter. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; digital process automation, which enables organizations to transform into digital and data-driven businesses through automation; and discovery suite that provides forensics and unstructured data analytics for searching, collecting, and investigating enterprise data to manage legal obligations and risk.

