Onespan (OSPN) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Onespan from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

OSPN opened at $15.40 on Thursday. Onespan has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $619.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.04). Onespan had a negative net margin of 12.85% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.09 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Onespan will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 53,947 shares of Onespan stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $986,151.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 471,735 shares of company stock worth $8,392,124. 22.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $83,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $27,478,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $27,352,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $20,529,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth $9,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. It enables financial institutions and other organizations to succeed by making bold advances in their digital transformation. The company offers DIGIPASS software authenticators that balance the need for stronger mobile application security; DIGIPASS for Apps, a software development kit, which allows application developers to natively integrate security features; DIGIPASS for Mobile, a mobile authenticator that operates as a discrete mobile application; IDENTIKEY Risk Manager, an anti-fraud solution; and application shielding with runtime application self-protection that neutralizes the threat of attacks on mobile apps.

