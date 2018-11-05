ONEOK (OKE) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

OKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.27. 615,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,420,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.74. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 5th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 194.32%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Management Co LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 534,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,345,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,492,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,701,000 after purchasing an additional 38,609 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 16.5% in the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 29,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,215 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 69.5% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 40,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.6% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 90,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

