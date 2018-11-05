ONEOK (OKE) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Co

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Thursday. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONEOK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ONEOK from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.31.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $63.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. ONEOK has a 12-month low of $49.65 and a 12-month high of $71.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 6.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.855 per share. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 2nd. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 194.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,172,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 247,125 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in ONEOK by 8.9% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in ONEOK by 12.5% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 131,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,199,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in ONEOK by 8.5% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 50,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clinton Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

