OMV AG Forecasted to Earn FY2018 Earnings of $5.92 Per Share (OMVJF)

OMV AG (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of OMV in a report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV’s FY2020 earnings at $6.24 EPS.

OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter. OMV had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut OMV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine cut OMV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th.

OTCMKTS OMVJF opened at $57.30 on Monday. OMV has a fifty-two week low of $51.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 0.35.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Romania and Black Sea, Austria, North Sea, Australasia, Russia, the Middle East, and Africa.

