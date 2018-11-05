Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.06 for the period.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. MED started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.