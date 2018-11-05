Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Updates FY 2018 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) issued an update on its FY 2018 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.03-3.06 for the period.
Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $32.74 on Monday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $192.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. MED started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.
