Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) Releases FY18 Earnings Guidance

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.03-3.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.01. Omega Healthcare Investors also updated its FY 2018 guidance to $3.03-3.06 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MED assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

NYSE:OHI opened at $33.33 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $24.90 and a 52 week high of $33.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.