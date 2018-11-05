Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (OHI) Shares Sold by HL Financial Services LLC

HL Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,066 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $8,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OHI. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 43.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,032,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,523 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 355.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,130,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,040,000 after acquiring an additional 882,039 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 909,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,331,000 after acquiring an additional 879,930 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2,344.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 881,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,329,000 after acquiring an additional 845,523 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,689,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,373,000 after acquiring an additional 736,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI stock opened at $32.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.13. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $33.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.30 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Zacks Investment Research cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, MED started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.