Olin Co. (OLN) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 19.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,555 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Olin were worth $2,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 68.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155,375 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in Olin by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 7,577,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $217,632,000 after acquiring an additional 139,899 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Olin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,739,000 after acquiring an additional 369,392 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Olin by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,329,809 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $38,192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Olin by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,181,523 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,934,000 after acquiring an additional 91,380 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Olin from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Olin to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $38.00 target price on shares of Olin and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.91.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,912,287.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OLN stock opened at $21.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.75. Olin Co. has a one year low of $18.49 and a one year high of $38.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Olin’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

