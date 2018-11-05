Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,801 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $12,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 107,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 328,396 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,917,000 after acquiring an additional 85,156 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,838,000. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $133.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.41. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $116.61 and a twelve month high of $170.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.93%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The company also offers various value-added services comprising container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing.

