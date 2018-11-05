Office Depot (ODP) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ODP has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Office Depot from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Office Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of ODP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.66. 233,226 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,316,314. Office Depot has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.65.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Office Depot had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Office Depot will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,728,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $185,458,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466,409 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 557.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,316,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746,140 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in Office Depot by 38,083.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,849,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,836,636 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Office Depot by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,881,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $109,349,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618,163 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 663.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,370,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,152 shares during the period. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Office Depot Company Profile

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

