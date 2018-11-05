Ocwen Financial (OCN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocwen Financial (NYSE:OCN) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OCN stock opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. Ocwen Financial has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $4.84.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Ocwen Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ocwen Financial stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ocwen Financial Corp (NYSE:OCN) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,525 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.38% of Ocwen Financial worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocwen Financial Company Profile

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services holding company, originates and services loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and Philippines. Its Servicing segment provides residential and commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

