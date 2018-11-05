Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Given a $96.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has been given a $96.00 price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. National Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.75.

OXY stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.68. 387,875 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,699,351. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Occidental Petroleum has a one year low of $62.47 and a one year high of $87.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.80.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.11). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William R. Klesse bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.55 per share, with a total value of $392,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $232,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,499,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $123,212,000 after acquiring an additional 207,520 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 738,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,655,000 after acquiring an additional 50,950 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 263,945 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $21,688,000 after acquiring an additional 15,002 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 122,577 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

