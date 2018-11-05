NOW Inc (DNOW) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of NOW in a report issued on Thursday, November 1st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.98.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $822.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.80 million. NOW had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NOW from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on NOW and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOW from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.44.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $14.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.72. NOW has a 52-week low of $9.12 and a 52-week high of $18.56.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW during the third quarter worth $27,284,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,741,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,509,000 after purchasing an additional 425,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW during the second quarter worth $15,382,000. Global X Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 19.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 27,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NOW by 117.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 727,326 shares in the last quarter.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

