Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Cfra

Cfra reiterated their hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NVO. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Bank of America lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Pareto Securities lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

NYSE:NVO opened at $43.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $41.23 and a 12 month high of $58.37.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 81.05% and a net margin of 34.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 12.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,142,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,000 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,797,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,410,000 after acquiring an additional 227,733 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,093,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,540,000 after acquiring an additional 45,725 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,345,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,413,000 after acquiring an additional 43,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,088,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,312,000 after acquiring an additional 34,088 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, and oral anti-diabetic drugs and obesity.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.