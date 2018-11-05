Novavax (NVAX) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. B. Riley set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Novavax and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.37.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $1.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $734.58 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.51. Novavax has a one year low of $1.05 and a one year high of $2.75.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novavax will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Novavax by 338.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,319,314 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,352 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,429,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 797,965 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Novavax by 40.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 622,908 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,720,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 201,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Novavax by 513.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,611,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,341 shares in the last quarter. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. Its lead adjuvant is Matrix-M that is used to enable a vaccine to enhance the amplitude of the immune response and qualitatively change it, enhance its specificity to provide protection against related microorganisms, as well as allows immunization with much lower doses of antigen.

